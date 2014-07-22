SINGAPORE, July 22 U.S. crude held steady above $104 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with worries over escalating geopolitical tension balanced by expectations of large draws in U.S. oil stockpiles.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery traded 6 cents higher at $104.65 a barrel by 0000 GMT. The August contract expires on Tuesday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are likely to have dropped in the week to July 18, while product stockpiles rose, a preliminary Reuters survey of four analysts said on Monday.

* The analysts estimated, on average, that crude oil stocks fell 2.8 million barrels last week. The survey was taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

* Libya state oil company National Oil Corp (NOC) has reached a deal with security guards to end a protest at eastern Brega oil port, which is expected to allow the terminal to reopen on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

* China's crude imports from Iran in the first half of the year were up nearly 50 percent, although shipments in June dropped nearly a third from May to the lowest level in four months.

* Refineries in South Korea plan to trim output in August on persistently weak margins and as some units are shut for maintenance, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* In the United States, refiners are bidding furiously for crude in the opaque physical market, paying the highest premiums in months for coastal grades like Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS and Mars WTC-MRS, turning the cash crude market upside down.

* The United States, alarmed by escalating civilian bloodshed in an Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, took a direct role in efforts to secure a ceasefire on Monday, as the Palestinian death toll jumped to more than 500.

* In Ukraine, fighting broke out near the railway station at the heart of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk on Monday in what separatists said was an attempt by government forces to seize back a key city in the eastern part of the country.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar held steady against major currencies on Tuesday, as investors reduced holdings of stocks and other risky assets on anxiety about escalating violence in Gaza and Ukraine.

* As a result, major global stock markets fell and bond prices rallied on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.05 percent early Tuesday.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

1230 U.S. CPI mm Jun

1230 U.S. CPI yy Jun

1300 U.S. Monthly home price mm May

1300 U.S. Monthly home price yy May

1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jun

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly

(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)