SINGAPORE, July 23 U.S. crude dropped to around
$102 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, falling for a
second consecutive session with oil supplies unaffected by
continuing violence in Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza.
FUNDAMENTALS
U.S. oil for September delivery fell 40 cents to
$101.99 a barrel at 0025 GMT. The August contract, which expired
on Tuesday, ended 17 cents lower at $104.42 a barrel, while the
September contract settled 47 cents lower at $102.39 a barrel.
Brent crude for September delivery fell 22 cents to
$107.11 a barrel.
Investors in energy markets will focus their attention on
the weekly U.S. crude oil inventory report, which is expected to
show a decline of 2.8 million barrels, according to a Reuters
survey. The report from U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration (EIA) is due at 1430 GMT.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) data released on
Tuesday showed that U.S. crude inventories fell 555,000 barrels
last week to 374.7 million.
The European Union threatened Russia on Tuesday with harsher
sanctions over Ukraine that could inflict wider damage on its
economy following the downing of a Malaysian airliner, but it
delayed action for a few days.
Israel pounded targets across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday,
saying no ceasefire was near as top U.S. and United Nations
diplomats pursued talks on halting the fighting that has claimed
more than 600 lives.
In Libya, oil production had fallen to around 450,000
barrels per day (bpd) as of Monday compared with 555,000 bpd on
Thursday, the National Oil Company said. The drop comes as a
twin suicide bombing at a Libyan army base in Benghazi killed at
least four solders.
Oil prices were also pressured by a strengthening U.S.
dollar. The dollar index rose to six-week peaks at 80.837
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday and stood at 80.784 on
Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday as risk aversion
triggered by recent geopolitical tensions continued to ebb,
while the euro languished near eight-month lows.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.1 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei
climbed 0.2 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly
0200 Eurozone Consumer confidence
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Stephen
Coates)