TOKYO, July 28 U.S. crude oil futures fell under
$102 in early Monday trade, adding to last week's losses, after
data showed the average U.S. price of gasoline making its first
big drop in a year amid abundant supply and high inventories.
That offset continuing violence in Gaza, Libya and Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for September delivery fell 39
cents to $101.70 a barrel by 0009 GMT, after finishing 2 cents
higher on Friday. The contract ended last week 1 percent
lower.
* The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United
States fell by 9 cents in the past two weeks, a sharp drop due
to wholesale price cuts at refiners, according to the Lundberg
survey released on Sunday.
* Fighting subsided in Gaza on Sunday after Hamas Islamist
militants said they backed a 24-hour humanitarian truce and U.S.
President Barack Obama called for a ceasefire but there was no
sign of any comprehensive deal to end fighting with Israel.
* At least 36 people were killed in Libya's eastern city of
Benghazi where Libyan Special Forces and Islamist militants
clashed on Saturday night and Sunday morning, medical and
security sources said.
* Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine where a Malaysian
airliner was downed further complicated an investigation on
Sunday as Europe and the United States prepared economic
sanctions on Russia over the conflict.
* A furious scramble to secure rapidly dwindling prompt
crude oil in Cushing, Oklahoma, rippled into other U.S. cash
markets last week, knocking benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet to a
discount for the first time since 2008.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered near six-month highs against a
basket of major currencies early on Monday, holding onto solid
gains made last week as investors turned bearish on the euro.
* U.S. equities closed lower on Friday in a broad consumer
discretionary-led selloff after Visa and Amazon, a pair of
closely watched bellwether names, reported disappointing
results.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0145 U.S. Markit Comp flash PMI
0200 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI
0200 U.S. pending homes index
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)