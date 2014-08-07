SINGAPORE Aug 7 U.S. crude futures steadied near six-month lows at close to $97 a barrel early on Thursday, pressured by ample supplies in the world's top oil consumer as crude stockpiles at the key Cushing delivery hub rose.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for September delivery was nearly flat at $96.94 a barrel by 0006 GMT. The contract dropped to as low as $96.69 on Wednesday, its weakest since early February.

* The Brent oil September contract was also little changed at $104.66 a barrel.

* Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma - the delivery hub for the U.S. crude contract - rose by 83,000 barrels in the week to Aug. 1, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

* Total U.S. crude inventories fell 1.8 million barrels, a tad more than analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.7 million barrels but much smaller than the 5.5-million barrel decline reported earlier by industry group American Petroleum Institute.

* Exports of crude oil from U.S. shores jumped in June to the highest since the 1950s, topping OPEC member Ecuador in supplying global markets and underscoring the dramatic shift in global flows.

* China's diesel demand is set to post its first fall in more than a decade this year, sources at the country's top oil majors said, as a sputtering economy takes its toll on key industrial sectors.

* Russia will ban all imports of food from the United States and all fruit and vegetables from Europe, a sweeping response to Western sanctions imposed over its support for rebels in Ukraine.

* The European Central Bank is set to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday as it waits for earlier stimulus measures to gain traction, while keeping an eye on emerging risks from the conflict in Ukraine.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro nursed broad losses on Thursday after a batch of disappointing data from Italy and Germany soured sentiment for the currency ahead of a policy review by the European Central Bank.

* European stocks fell on Wednesday as concerns over a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine sent nervous investors into high-rated bonds, while U.S. stocks steadied.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial output June

0645 France Trade data June

1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision

1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1900 U.S. Consumer credit June

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)