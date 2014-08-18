TOKYO Aug 18 U.S. crude oil futures inched down
on Monday following gains in the previous session, dragged lower
by signs of increased supply from Libya and on easing tensions
over Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for September delivery had
fallen 45 cents to $96.90 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after jumping
$1.77 on Friday.
* Brent crude futures for October delivery dropped
62 cents to $102.91 a barrel.
* Libya's oil production has risen to 535,000 barrels a day
(bpd) due to a higher output at the southwestern El Sharara, El
Feel fields, a spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC) said on
Sunday.
* A delivery of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan has arrived
at Croatia's Adriatic sea port of Omisalj, a Croatian government
source said on Sunday, confirming a report by daily newspaper
Jutarnji List late on Saturday.
* German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on
Sunday after a meeting with his counterparts from Ukraine,
Russia and France that they would report back to leaders in
their capitals and possibly agree on Monday or Tuesday how to
continue talks.
* U.N. nuclear agency chief Yukiya Amano said that he was
very glad to hear a firm commitment from Iran to resolve
outstanding issues through cooperation during a visit to Tehran
on Sunday that he described as "useful".
MARKETS NEWS
* Sterling rose on Monday after the Bank of England
indicated that UK interest rates may have to rise even before
wage growth recovers, backtracking from earlier comments that
prompted markets to push out the risk of a rate hike.
* U.S. equities ended mixed on Friday, paring an earlier
selloff sparked by reports of Ukraine shelling a Russian
armoured column.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0130 China House prices July
0200 China Foreign direct investment July
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade June
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Aug
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)