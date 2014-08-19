TOKYO Aug 19 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Tuesday to recoup some losses from the previous day when prices dropped as investor concerns over conflict in Iraq and Ukraine eased.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for September delivery had risen 29 cents to $96.70 a barrel by 0004 GMT, after falling 94 cents on Monday.

* Iraqi and Kurdish forces recaptured Iraq's biggest dam from Islamist militants with the help of U.S. air strikes to secure a vital strategic objective in fighting that threatens to break up the country, Kurdish and U.S. officials said on Monday.

* Dozens of people, including women and children, were killed as they fled fighting in eastern Ukraine on Monday when their convoy of buses was hit by rocket fire, military spokesmen said.

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief said on Monday Iran had begun implementing transparency measures ahead of an Aug. 25 deadline, as part of a long-running investigation into suspected atomic bomb research by Tehran.

* U.S. commercial crude oil and refined product stockpiles were forecast to have fallen in the week to Aug. 15, a preliminary Reuters survey of six analysts showed on Monday.

* Cash crude differentials fell on Monday on a pickup of volatility in the market as traders and refiners tried to rebalance books ahead of the expiration of the U.S. crude futures contract this week.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Monday after the threat of increased tensions in Ukraine appeared to diminish and positive U.S. housing data supported the greenback.

* U.S. equities jumped on Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at a 14-year high as increasing homebuilder confidence and hopes for receding tensions in Russia gave investors reasons to make bigger bets on the equity market.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0800 Euro zone Current account June

0800 Euro zone Net investment flow June

1230 U.S. Consumer prices July

1230 U.S. Housing starts July

1230 U.S. Building permits July (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)