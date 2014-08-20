TOKYO Aug 20 U.S. crude oil futures rose closer to $95 in early Wednesday trade, after tumbling close to $2 in the previous session, on a deeper than expected petroleum stock fall and increased tensions in the Middle East.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for September delivery had risen 37 cents to $94.85 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after plunging $1.93 on Tuesday amid a rush of selling before the frontmonth contract's expiry.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Aug. 15, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration, a government body, will issue its own weekly petroleum inventories report later on Wednesday.

* A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday, with Palestinian militants firing dozens of rockets at Israel and Israel launching air strikes that health officials said killed three people including a woman and a young girl in Gaza.

* The capacity of Iraqi Kurdistan's independent oil pipeline will almost double to at least 200,000 barrels per day by the end of this month, helping the semi-autonomous region increase exports and revenue, industry sources and officials said.

* OPEC is not worried about a slide in Brent oil prices towards $100 a barrel, delegates from the producer group said, with current levels seen as acceptable for producers while higher seasonal demand in the coming weeks was expected to support the market.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar hit nine-month highs against the euro and rose against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after strong U.S. housing data bolstered expectations for an earlier-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

* U.S. equities ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, as robust housing data and strong earnings from Dow component Home Depot overshadowed lingering concerns about the conflict in Ukraine.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Producer prices July

1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes of July 29-30 meeting (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)