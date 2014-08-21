TOKYO Aug 21 New front month U.S. crude futures inched up towards $94 in early Thursday trade as a bigger than expected drop in petroleum stockpiles outweighed news of increased supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for October delivery had risen 7 cents to $93.52 a barrel by 0005 GMT. The September crude contract, which expired on Wednesday, finshed $1.59 higher.

* U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week to Aug. 15, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Libya has restarted oil exports from its biggest port for the first time since the end of a year-long blockade, a boost to the central government which is struggling with a wave of clashes in the capital.

* Saudi Arabia produced 10 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in July, up from 9.780 million bpd in June, an industry source said on Wednesday.

* Oil traders have begun fixing tankers to take North Sea, West African and Arab crudes to South Africa for storage, hoping for a repeat of the multi-million dollar bonanza they reaped in 2008-2009.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar traded at 11-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having been given a second wind after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting sounded slightly hawkish.

* U.S. equities ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 just missing a record close, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting gave investors reason to believe that the central bank is in no rush to raise interest rates.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Aug

0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug

0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug

0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug

1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Aug

1400 U.S. Existing home sales July

1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Aug (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)