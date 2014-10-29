TOKYO Oct 29 U.S. crude futures stood little changed above $81 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories that was in line with expectations.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery was up 7 cents at $81.49 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after settling up 42 cents at $81.42 on Tuesday on the back of a weak dollar and firm U.S. equities.

* The benchmark contract recovered some ground after hitting a more than two-year low of $79.44 on Monday following Goldman Sachs' cut in its price forecast due to higher projected supplies.

* After the market's settlement, data from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.2 million barrels last week, against expectations of a gain of 3.4 million barrels.

* More closely watched government data will be released later on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting distillate and gasoline inventories likely fell.

* Adding to the day's positive tone on Tuesday, U.S. consumer confidence data hit its highest since 2007 in October.

* London Brent crude for December delivery was up 12 cents at $86.15 a barrel, after settling up 20 cents.

* Barclays on Tuesday revised its Brent forecast for the first quarter of 2015 to $88 a barrel, down from $95, and U.S. crude to $78 from $87.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending above its 50-day moving average for the first time in almost a month as strong earnings eased concerns about the outlook for corporate America.

* The U.S. dollar was subdued early on Wednesday as investors waited for the latest guidance from the Federal Reserve following a two-day policy meeting later in the day.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0745 France Consumer confidence Oct

- 1800 Federal Reserve statement after two-day meeting

- 1430 U.S. EIA weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)