TOKYO Oct 30 U.S. crude futures edged below $82
a barrel on Thursday in early Asian trade, pressured by a strong
dollar and a supply glut, following overnight gains on the back
of a less-than-expected rise in U.S. oil stockpiles.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 32 cents
at $81.88 a barrel by 0004 GMT, after settling up 78 cents at
$82.20 on Wednesday.
* The market has regained some ground after hitting a more
than two-year low of $79.44 on Monday following Goldman Sachs'
cut in its price forecast due to higher projected supplies.
* London Brent crude for December delivery was down
24 cents at $86.88 a barrel, after settling up $1.09.
* Crude inventories in the United States rose by 2.1 million
barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 3.4 million barrels, data from the government's
Energy Information Administration showed.
* Refinery crude runs fell by 79,000 barrels per day, while
gasoline stocks dropped by 1.2 million barrels, compared with a
1-million-barrel drop expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
* Analysts said lower costs at the pump over the past
fortnight could have bumped up demand for fuel, particularly the
diesel used by trucks, although it was still early to say if
inventories wouldn't surge again.
* On the industry front, OPEC Secretary General Abdullah
al-Badri said on Wednesday the cartel's oil production is
unlikely to change much in 2015 and there is no need to panic at
the crude price drop, adding to indications the exporter group
is in no hurry to cut output.
* He predicted that U.S. tight oil production would slow,
and that OPEC should be ready to produce 40 million barrels per
day (bpd) of crude by 2020.
* Gasoline tankers and barges slowed by stormy weather and a
Canadian refinery's supply disruptions had distributors
scrambling for barrels in New England, according to refined
products traders and marketers on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed with slight losses on Wednesday,
finishing off their lows of the session, after the Federal
Reserve ended its stimulative monthly bond-buying programme and
expressed confidence in U.S. economic prospects.
* The U.S. dollar surged higher on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve signalled confidence the U.S. economic recovery
remained on track.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct
- 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct
- 1230 U.S. GDP Q3
- 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
- 1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct
