TOKYO Oct 31 U.S. crude futures edged below $81
a barrel on Friday, extending declines as the dollar rallied on
bets of a sooner-than-expected U.S. rate hike, while traders saw
little chance of OPEC cutting output at its November meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 15 cents
at $80.97 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after settling down $1.08 on
Thursday.
* U.S. crude is on course to post a fourth straight monthly
decline of around 11 percent.
* London Brent crude for December delivery was down
21 cents at $86.03 a barrel, after settling down 88 cents.
* A 3.5 percent annual rise in third-quarter U.S. gross
domestic product reported on Thursday also reinforced investor
confidence over the economy, lending to a more hawkish interest
rate outlook.
* A 25 percent slide in oil prices since June had raised
talk that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
may need to curb output, but little momentum has built up around
a production cut, the first since the 2008 financial crisis.
* In a deal that could curb heating oil consumption in
winter, Ukraine, Russia and the European Union signed a deal on
Thursday that will see Moscow resume vital supplies of gas to
its ex-Soviet neighbour over the winter in return for payments
funded in part by Kiev's Western creditors.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a strong reading
on quarterly economic growth and by another round of upbeat
earnings reports.
* The dollar held at four-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Friday, getting another boost from
encouraging growth data.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 0700 Germany Retail sales Sep
- 0745 France Consumer spending Sep
- 0745 France Producer prices Sep
- 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep
- 1230 U.S. Personal income Sep
- 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)