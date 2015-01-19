SINGAPORE Jan 19 U.S. crude futures dropped
towards $48 a barrel on Monday after last week rising for the
first time in eight weeks, with weak Chinese housing data
keeping prices under pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery was off 14 cents
at $48.55 a barrel by 0101 GMT, after hitting a low of $48.37.
The contract, which expires on Tuesday, climbed 0.7 percent last
week.
* March Brent crude slipped 22 cents to $49.95 a
barrel.
* Trading liquidity is expected to be lean with U.S. markets
shut for the Martin Luther King holiday.
* China's new home prices fell significantly in December for
a fourth straight month even as year-end sales volumes surged.
Sunday's gloomy data foreshadowed weak economic figures set for
Tuesday, with expansion expected to slow to 7.2 percent, the
weakest since the depths of the global financial crisis.
* Oil prices ended marginally firmer last week after the
International Energy Agency said on Friday that there were signs
lower prices had begun to curb production in some areas,
including North America. The IEA said that while a price
recovery may not be imminent, "signs are mounting that the tide
will turn".
* Any lingering doubt about the depth of the crisis facing
the U.S. energy industry is quickly evaporating as even the
biggest firms slash spending amid the steepest oil price crash
since the recession, sending ripples across the vast sector.
* A steep drop in crude oil prices will save top Asian
economies tens of billions of dollars on their liquefied natural
gas import bills this year, cutting electricity costs for
consumers after years of pain.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro flirted with 11-year lows as investors braced for
the European Central Bank to take its boldest steps yet to
combat deflation and revive the euro zone economy.
* Asian share markets were looking to edge higher, though
anxious investors were wary of being disappointed yet again by
economic news from China and policy stimulus in the euro zone.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
Euro zone Current account Nov
Euro zone Net investment flow Nov
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)