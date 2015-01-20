TOKYO Jan 20 U.S. crude futures were little changed on Tuesday, holding below $48 a barrel, as the market awaited data expected to show a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for February delivery was down $1.11 at $47.58 a barrel by 2348 GMT, little changed from late trading on Monday. There was no official settle for U.S. crude on Monday as U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

* London Brent crude for March delivery was untraded so far, after settling down $1.33 at $48.84.

* China's annual economic growth likely slowed to 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009 and short of Beijing's target of 7.5 percent.

Also due are Chinese retail sales, industrial output and urban investment for December.

* Iraq pumped a record 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi said on Sunday.

* Iran's oil minister said on Monday that consultations with other OPEC members to stop a further drop in oil prices have yet to bear fruit but Tehran had no plans to call an emergency meeting to discuss prices.

"Even if the oil price goes down to $25 a barrel, the oil industry will not be threatened," the Fars news agency quoted Bijan Zanganeh as saying.

* A drop in U.S. drilling rigs due to oil price decline signified a likely fall in future production.

In a note to clients, Commerzbank analysts said data from oilfield services company Baker Hughes showed the rig count hit its lowest since October 2013.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after five sessions of losses, helped by a sharp rebound in energy shares and data that signalled the U.S. economy was on track for solid growth.

* Denmark's move to lower interest rates deeper into negative territory on Monday had only a fleeting effect on the Danish crown, but speculation is growing that the currency's long-standing peg to the euro may be threatened in coming days.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0200 China GDP Q4

- 0200 China Industrial output Dec

- 0200 China Retail sales Dec

- 0200 China Urban investment Dec

- 0700 Germany Producer prices Dec

- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan

- 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jan (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)