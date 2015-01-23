TOKYO Jan 23 U.S. crude futures jumped around $1 on Friday after Saudi Arabia announced that King Abdullah had died and his successor, Salman, moved quickly to name his own heir to rule the world's biggest oil exporter.

* U.S. crude for March delivery was up $1.05, or 2.2 percent, at $47.36 a barrel by 0016 GMT. The contract rose as high as $47.76 in earlier trade

* Trading of London Brent crude for March delivery had not started, after declining 51 cents to finish at $48.52 on Thursday.

* Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah died early on Friday and his brother Salman became king, the royal court in the world's top oil exporter and birthplace of Islam said in a statement carried by state television.

* Oil prices are likely to stabilise around current levels after months of sharp falls, despite a large oversupply that is filling inventories worldwide, the chief executive of Swiss-based commodities trader Mercuria said on Thursday. [ID:

* Iran has delayed until later in the year a widely anticipated London conference during which it would unveil new oil and gas investment opportunities, two industry sources said on Thursday.

* The European Central Bank (ECB) took the ultimate policy leap on Thursday, launching a government bond-buying programme which will pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.

* The euro wallowed at 11-year lows early on Friday after suffering a massive decline as the ECB launched a stimulus program that would pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.

* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive for the year as U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday on the back of a larger than anticipated stimulus from the ECB.

* Japan's Nikkei 225 share average rose more than 1 percent to above 17,500 after the ECB announcement.

1500 U.S. Leading index Dec (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies)