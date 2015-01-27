SINGAPORE Jan 27 U.S. crude futures steadied above $45 a barrel on Tuesday after a three-session fall that dragged prices to near their lowest level in almost six years, amid a firmer dollar and well supplied market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for March delivery was up 10 cents at $45.25 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after hitting a session low of $44.35 on Monday. That was the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Jan. 13's $44.20 which was its weakest since April 2009.

* March Brent crude fell 1.3 percent to close at $48.16 a barrel on Monday, its second drop in three sessions. The crude benchmark has lost nearly 60 percent from June in a rout fuelled by ample global supplies.

* OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said oil prices may have hit a floor and could move higher very soon. He also warned of a risk of a future price spike to $200 a barrel if investment in new supply capacity is too low.

* U.S. futures market regulators should review the sharp drop in crude oil prices to gain a better understanding of the slide as they pursue rules to crack down on speculation in commodities, a top official said.

* The recent rout in oil prices could delay the onset of "peak oil demand," or zero global demand growth, by around five years to beyond 2030, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

* Asian buyers are paying more to secure crude oil, supported by higher refining margins on the back of tumbling crude prices and the possibility of storing excess cargoes on tankers for later sale.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held onto modest gains, having bounced off an 11-year trough as investors decided to take profits on extremely bearish positions.

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Dec

1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Nov

1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Jan

1500 U.S. New home sales Dec

1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan

1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Jan

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)