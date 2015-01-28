SEOUL Jan 28 U.S. crude futures fell over 1.5 percent towards $45 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stocks surged by nearly 13 million barrels last week, with a global supply glut accumulating in storage tanks.

* U.S. crude futures had dropped 73 cents to $45.50 a barrel by 0000 GMT after finishing the previous session finishing up $1.08, or 2.4 percent, at $46.23 a barrel.

* Benchmark Brent crude previously settled up $1.44, or 3 percent, at $49.60 a barrel, after rallying to just a penny short of $50. The last time Brent was at $50 was on Jan. 22.

* Crude inventories rose by 12.7 million barrels in the week to 405.1 million, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 4.1 million barrels.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.995 million barrels, API said. The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its data on Wednesday.

* With U.S. crude around $46 a barrel, operators are already closing some small old wells, known as strippers, and tens of thousands of similar wells are on the verge of losing money. A further slide could, by some estimates, idle an equivalent of up to 2 percent of U.S. supply, slowing overall output growth more than expected or even leaving it flat.

* OPEC's secretary-general said on Monday that oil prices at current levels may have reached a floor and could move higher very soon. Abdulla al-Badri also warned of a risk of a future price spike to $200 a barrel if investment in new supply capacity is too low.

* Goldman Sachs' chief commodity analyst said that oil prices will stay lower for longer after more than halving since June, arguing in his latest research note that demand growth in China and other emerging economies is set to slow.

* World stock indexes fell on Tuesday following disappointing company earnings, while the dollar retreated after an unexpected decline in U.S. durable goods orders. Investors have bid the dollar up, anticipating that the Fed will start to raise rates around mid-year as the U.S. economy recovers growth momentum at the same time as major central banks in Europe and Japan are loosening policies to spur activity.

1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)