SINGAPORE Feb 3 U.S. crude futures held above
$50 a barrel on Tuesday morning following sharp gains in the
previous two sessions, with some investors betting that the
bottom of a six-month rout has been reached.
The jump comes as traders start to close record short
positions in U.S. crudes, which last week rose to five-year
highs.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures gained 46 cents to $50.03 a
barrel as of 0017 GMT. The early rise on Tuesday followed gains
of more than 10 percent in the previous two sessions.
* Brent crude settled up $1.76, or 3.3 percent, at
$54.75 a barrel, swinging between a session high of $55.62 and a
low of $51.41.
* The rally came despite oil services company Genscape
estimating a stock build of 2.3 million barrels in the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude last week, adding to
already record-high inventories in the United States.
* A U.S. refinery strike, which theoretically meant higher
crude supplies in the market, along with disappointing U.S.
consumer spending and manufacturing data, also failed to keep
oil prices down.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets rose sharply in choppy trade on
Monday on a late rally fueled by hopes for a deal on Greek debt,
with a rebound in oil prices also helping to lift U.S. stocks.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Dec
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Jan
1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)