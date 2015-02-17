TOKYO Feb 17 U.S. crude futures were steady on
Tuesday as gains in the dollar following the collapse of Greek
debt talks offset supply concerns stoked by growing violence in
Libya and uncertainty over exports from Kurdistan.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 1 cent at
$52.77 a barrel by 0015 GMT, off a one-week high of $53.69 hit
on Monday. There was no settlement on Monday due to a U.S.
public holiday, with Monday's activity to be registered on
Tuesday.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was yet to
start trading, after settling down 12 cents at $61.40 a barrel.
It touched an intra-day peak of $62.57 a barrel on Monday, the
highest since Dec. 22.
* Oil prices got some support on Monday amid supply worries
in two big oil producers. Egypt bombed Islamic State targets
inside Libya after the group released a video appearing to show
the beheading of 21 Egyptians.
* In Iraq, a deal aimed at resolving a dispute between
Baghdad and Kurdish regional authorities over crude oil exports
looked fragile on Monday with the semi-autonomous region's prime
minister threatening to withhold exports worth 550,000 barrels
per day of oil.
* Kuwait's oil minister Ali al-Omair said on Monday that oil
prices would continue to rise this year as supply fell, with the
current oil surplus already "definitely lower" than 1.8 million
bpd.
* Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex said on
Monday it would delay execution of capital projects including
major refinery reconfigurations and ultra-low sulphur fuel
projects amid slumping crude prices.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell broadly early on Tuesday after a sudden
collapse in talks to secure a new debt deal for Greece
disappointed investors who had hoped there would be an outcome
by now.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0130 China House prices Jan
- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb
- 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb
- 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)