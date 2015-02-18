TOKYO Feb 18 U.S. crude futures fell towards
$53 a barrel on Wednesday as industry data due later in the day
is expected to show that U.S. commercial crude inventories
likely rose again last week to a record high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 39 cents at
$53.14 a barrel by 0012 GMT, after settling up 75 cents on
Tuesday. The contract hit a two-week high of $54.15 on Tuesday.
* Despite worries over a supply glut, U.S. crude has
recovered around 22 percent since last month's near six-year low
of $43.58 a barrel on short-covering spurred by speculation that
the market had hit bottom and concerns about fighting in the
Middle East.
* London Brent crude for April delivery was yet to
start trading. It settled up $1.13 at $62.53 on Tuesday, after
touching a two-month high of $63 earlier.
* Trading is expected to be thin in Asian hours as markets
in China, South Korea and Taiwan are shut for the Lunar New Year
holidays.
* U.S. commercial crude inventories likely rose by 3.1
million barrels to a record high last week, according to a
preliminary Reuters survey on Tuesday.
* Distillate stocks likely declined by 2.1 million barrels,
while gasoline stocks were seen falling by 500,000 barrels, the
survey showed ahead of the weekly data by the American Petroleum
Institute.
* Oil also came under pressure as the European Central Bank
faced resistance from Germany to allowing any extra emergency
lending for Greek banks, increasing pressure on Athens to sign
up to an extended aid-for-reform programme.
* Libya's oil exports have collapsed to just a trickle from
two small offshore platforms, officials and industry sources
said on Tuesday, as violence in the country has shut all major
ports.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 ended above 2,100 at another record high on
Tuesday as optimism grew that a debt deal would be reached with
Greece.
* The euro gained against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1330 U.S. Building permits Jan
- 1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan
- 1415 U.S. Industrial output Jan
- 1800 Federal Open Market Committee Jan 27-28 meeting
minutes
- 2130 U.S. API weekly oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)