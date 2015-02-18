TOKYO Feb 18 U.S. crude futures fell towards $53 a barrel on Wednesday as industry data due later in the day is expected to show that U.S. commercial crude inventories likely rose again last week to a record high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 39 cents at $53.14 a barrel by 0012 GMT, after settling up 75 cents on Tuesday. The contract hit a two-week high of $54.15 on Tuesday.

* Despite worries over a supply glut, U.S. crude has recovered around 22 percent since last month's near six-year low of $43.58 a barrel on short-covering spurred by speculation that the market had hit bottom and concerns about fighting in the Middle East.

* London Brent crude for April delivery was yet to start trading. It settled up $1.13 at $62.53 on Tuesday, after touching a two-month high of $63 earlier.

* Trading is expected to be thin in Asian hours as markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.

* U.S. commercial crude inventories likely rose by 3.1 million barrels to a record high last week, according to a preliminary Reuters survey on Tuesday.

* Distillate stocks likely declined by 2.1 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were seen falling by 500,000 barrels, the survey showed ahead of the weekly data by the American Petroleum Institute.

* Oil also came under pressure as the European Central Bank faced resistance from Germany to allowing any extra emergency lending for Greek banks, increasing pressure on Athens to sign up to an extended aid-for-reform programme.

* Libya's oil exports have collapsed to just a trickle from two small offshore platforms, officials and industry sources said on Tuesday, as violence in the country has shut all major ports.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 ended above 2,100 at another record high on Tuesday as optimism grew that a debt deal would be reached with Greece.

* The euro gained against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 1330 U.S. Building permits Jan

- 1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan

- 1415 U.S. Industrial output Jan

- 1800 Federal Open Market Committee Jan 27-28 meeting minutes

- 2130 U.S. API weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)