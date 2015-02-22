SINGAPORE Feb 23 U.S. crude futures dropped on
Monday as key producer Libya resumed oil exports from the
eastern port of Zueitina after an almost year-long halt, adding
to a global glut that has weighed on prices since June.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery was down 52 cents at
$50.29 a barrel by 2338 GMT. The March contract, which
expired on Friday, fell nearly 5 percent last week.
* U.S. crude has lost more than 50 percent since June when
it traded near $108, pressured by excess supply. U.S. crude oil
inventories hit a fresh record high in the week to Feb. 13.
* April Brent crude slipped 42 cents to $59.80 a
barrel.
* Libya is also testing a pipeline to restart exports from
Hariga port, officials said on Sunday. Oil exports have fallen
to less than 200,000 barrels a day with the closure of the
eastern Hariga port due to a pipeline blast a week ago, down
from the up to 1.3 million barrels it exported daily prior to
the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
* The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States
fell this week by just 37, the smallest drop in seven weeks, as
a modest bounce in beaten-down oil prices may be shoring up
activity in U.S. oil fields.
* Sub-zero winter temperatures disrupted more than
two-thirds of the U.S. East Coast's oil refining capacity on
Friday, freezing rivers, upsetting cooling systems and hindering
maintenance work.
* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures
and options positions to the highest level since August, before
a deep oil rout set in.
* Diesel and heating oil exports will increase to the United
States from Europe, traders said, reversing the usual flow, as
refineries on the U.S. East Coast struggle against extreme cold
that has partly frozen the Delaware River.
* Greece's government prepared reform measures to secure a
financial lifeline from the euro zone, but was attacked for
selling "illusions" to voters after failing to keep a promise to
extract the country from its international bailout.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro rebounded against the dollar and equity markets
around the globe surged to record highs on Friday after euro
zone finance ministers agreed in principle to extend heavily
indebted Greece's financial rescue by four months.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb
1330 U.S. National activity index Jan
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Feb
