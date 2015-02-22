SINGAPORE Feb 23 U.S. crude futures dropped on Monday as key producer Libya resumed oil exports from the eastern port of Zueitina after an almost year-long halt, adding to a global glut that has weighed on prices since June.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery was down 52 cents at $50.29 a barrel by 2338 GMT. The March contract, which expired on Friday, fell nearly 5 percent last week.

* U.S. crude has lost more than 50 percent since June when it traded near $108, pressured by excess supply. U.S. crude oil inventories hit a fresh record high in the week to Feb. 13.

* April Brent crude slipped 42 cents to $59.80 a barrel.

* Libya is also testing a pipeline to restart exports from Hariga port, officials said on Sunday. Oil exports have fallen to less than 200,000 barrels a day with the closure of the eastern Hariga port due to a pipeline blast a week ago, down from the up to 1.3 million barrels it exported daily prior to the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

* The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell this week by just 37, the smallest drop in seven weeks, as a modest bounce in beaten-down oil prices may be shoring up activity in U.S. oil fields.

* Sub-zero winter temperatures disrupted more than two-thirds of the U.S. East Coast's oil refining capacity on Friday, freezing rivers, upsetting cooling systems and hindering maintenance work.

* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions to the highest level since August, before a deep oil rout set in.

* Diesel and heating oil exports will increase to the United States from Europe, traders said, reversing the usual flow, as refineries on the U.S. East Coast struggle against extreme cold that has partly frozen the Delaware River.

* Greece's government prepared reform measures to secure a financial lifeline from the euro zone, but was attacked for selling "illusions" to voters after failing to keep a promise to extract the country from its international bailout.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rebounded against the dollar and equity markets around the globe surged to record highs on Friday after euro zone finance ministers agreed in principle to extend heavily indebted Greece's financial rescue by four months.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb

1330 U.S. National activity index Jan

1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan

1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Feb

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)