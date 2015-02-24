SINGAPORE Feb 24 U.S. crude held steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday after dropping below $50 a barrel the session before, while heating oil futures had jumped 5 percent in the United States due to operational problems at major refineries there.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery was trading 3 cents higher at $49.48 a barrel at 0018 GMT. The April contract settled $1.36 lower on Monday.

* Heating oil futures rallied for a second straight day on Monday, reaching above $2.24 a gallon, the highest in nearly three months, as some of the biggest U.S. East Coast refineries struggled to restore operations after severe cold weather triggered outages.

* The largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years entered its fourth week as workers at 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of national production capacity were walking picket lines, although sources said negotiations may resume by mid-week.

* Brent crude closed $1.32 lower at 58.90 a barrel on Monday.

* Shale oil producers are throttling back so quickly on drilling that U.S. crude output could fall sooner than expected, within months, executives say as they slash costs to cope with tumbling crude prices.

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc is shelving plans to build a new oil sands mine in northern Alberta, the largest such project to be deferred as producers struggle with low energy prices.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely increased in the week ended Feb. 20, while product inventories dropped, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday.

* Nigeria will call an extraordinary meeting of OPEC if crude oil prices slip any further, the country's oil minister said in an interview with the Financial Times, in a sign of growing alarm over the impact of oil's collapse on oil-producing economies.

* Libya has resumed pumping crude from its southeastern Sarir and Messla fields to Hariga port at a rate of around 30,000 barrels a day, an industry source said on Monday, bolstering a potential recovery in exports after Zueitina port opened at the weekend.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share began trading slightly lower, after U.S. stocks hovered near all-time highs on Monday, held down by a sharp drop in crude oil prices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1 per cent lower.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q4

- 0745 France Business climate Feb

- 1000 Euro zone Inflation final Jan

- 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Dec

- 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Feb

- 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb

- 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Feb

- 1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives semiannual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph Radford)