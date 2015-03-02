SINGAPORE, March 2 U.S. crude futures fell towards $49 a barrel on Monday after rising more than $1 in the previous session to close February with the first monthly gain since June last year.

Economic data from manufacturing activity in China to jobs in the United States will dominate investors' radar this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures dropped 41 cents to $49.35 a barrel by 2351 GMT after a 3 percent gain in February.

* Brent crude was down 34 cents at $62.24 a barrel after posting an 18 percent gain in February, the largest monthly rise since May 2009.

* Brent's premium over U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R stretched to its widest since January 2014 on Friday at $13 a barrel.

* Oil prices have probably touched bottom and should recover in the second half of 2015 as the collapse in the market over the last year begins to curb production, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

* OPEC's February oil supply fell as bad weather delayed exports from Iraq's southern ports, a Reuters survey found, slowing an expansion of supplies in the group's second-largest producer.

* The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell 33 last week to 986, the smallest drop since the beginning of the year, a survey showed.

* U.S. gasoline demand soared to a seven-year peak for the month of December as distillate demand reached its highest in four years, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 24, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

* Lead oil company negotiator Shell Oil Co said on Friday that it is scheduled to speak with the union representing striking U.S. refinery workers on March 4.

MARKETS NEWS

* The flagging euro probed fresh one-month lows early on Monday in a subdued start to the week, while an interest rate cut in China over the weekend gave commodity currencies only a fleeting boost.

* Weakness in China's vast manufacturing sector, aggravated by high real borrowing costs and weak demand, appears to have driven the central bank to accelerate the pace of monetary easing to ward off deflation.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Feb

0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb

1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Feb

1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan

1330 U.S. Personal income Jan

1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan

1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Feb

(Reporting by Florence Tan)