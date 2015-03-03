SINGAPORE, March 3 U.S. crude held above $49 a
barrel on Tuesday on expectations of a smaller build in
stockpiles at Cushing, the delivery point for the contract,
despite forecasts pointing to a new record high in the nation's
inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures edged up 24 cents to $49.83 a barrel by
2350 GMT, after falling 17 cents in the previous session.
* Brent crude posted its biggest drop in a month on
Monday, down 5 percent to settle at $59.54 a barrel. Speculation
that a nuclear deal could lift Iran's sanctions and boost its
exports stoked supply concerns.
* The sharper drop in Brent versus U.S. crude narrowed their
price spread CL-LCO1=R by close to $3 on Monday to settle at
$10.20 a barrel.
* U.S. President Barack Obama said that Iran should commit
to a verifiable freeze of at least 10 years on its nuclear
activity for a landmark atomic deal to be reached, but said the
odds were still against sealing a final agreement.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely increased in
the week ended Feb. 27 for the eighth straight week to create a
new record high while product inventories dropped, a preliminary
Reuters survey showed.
* Genscape reported a 1.4-million-barrel build last week at
the Cushing delivery point for oil, versus trade expectations of
2 million barrels or more.
* Islamist militants shelled Libya's Bahi and Mabrouk
oilfields on Monday, damaging a pipeline to the Es Sidra oil
port.
* Russian oil output was broadly unchanged in February, at
10.65 million barrels per day, as a rise in production at
smaller producers offset a drop in output from Rosneft
and others, Energy Ministry preliminary data showed.
* Colombia's largest oil workers' union is preparing an
indefinite strike in protest of mass firings by companies hit by
the global fall in crude prices, the group's president
said.
* Hedge funds and large speculators increased their bets on
rising Brent crude oil prices last week to their highest
for more than seven months.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered just below a fresh 11-year peak
against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, as rising
Treasury yields helped it prevail against the euro.
* Janet Yellen's premium on consensus may lead to a Federal
Reserve decision the chair hasn't yet endorsed, as a near
majority aligns in favor of a possible June interest rate hike.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales Jan
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Jan
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Feb
1830 U.S. Vehicle sales Feb
2130 API weekly oil stocks
(Reporting by Florence Tan)