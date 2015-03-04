SINGAPORE, March 4 U.S. crude held on to overnight gains to stay above $50 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a rise in Saudi oil prices.

Investors are looking to weekly government inventories data due later on Wednesday for more price support after industry data showed a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. commercial crude stocks last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures edged down 4 cents to $50.48 a barrel by 2351 GMT after settling up 1.9 percent on Tuesday.

* Brent crude closed at $61.02 a barrel on Tuesday, up 2.5 percent.

* Saudi Arabia raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for its oil deliveries to Asia and the United States on Tuesday, in the latest signal OPEC's largest exporter is seeing signs of stronger demand.

* U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline inventories increased and distillate stocks drew, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* Rival Libyan forces carried out tit-for-tat air strikes on oil terminals and an airport on Tuesday, escalating their battle for control of the oil-producing country days before United Nations peace talks are to resume in Morocco.

* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the United States that it was negotiating a bad deal with Iran that could spark a "nuclear nightmare," drawing a rebuke from President Barack Obama and exposing a deepening U.S.-Israeli rift.

* Traders are cutting plans to use tankers to store oil at sea as the price incentive recedes, the global head of oil at mining and commodities group Glencore said.

* Personal friendships are turning sour as some workers cross picket lines in the lingering U.S. refinery strike, with companies pushing labourers to return to work by saying they could lose their bonuses.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks followed other equities markets lower on Tuesday, with major indexes pulling back from record highs as soft auto sales raised doubts about the U.S. economy, while the dollar fell from an 11-year peak versus a basket of currencies.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC services PMI Feb

0850 France Markit services PMI Feb

0855 Germany Markit services PMI Feb

0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Feb

1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb

1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Feb

1530 U.S. EIA weekly oil inventories

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)