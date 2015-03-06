SINGAPORE, March 6 U.S. crude nudged up to hover
around $51 a barrel on Friday, set to post the first weekly gain
in three, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East supported
oil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $51.02 a barrel by 0006
GMT, on track for a more than 2 percent gain this week.
* Brent settled down 7 cents at $60.48 a barrel on
Thursday, on track for its biggest weekly drop in two months.
*Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R settled at $9.66
on Thursday, widening from $8.80 in the previous session.
* Libya's warring factions held United Nations-backed talks
on Thursday after deteriorating security forced the OPEC state
to declare force majeure and halt production at 11 oilfields
late on Wednesday.
* Islamic State militants have set fire to oil wells
northeast of the city of Tikrit to obstruct an assault by
Shi'ite militiamen and Iraqi soldiers trying to drive them from
the Sunni Muslim city and surrounding towns, a witness said.
* Iran's foreign minister on Thursday suggested that a
10-year moratorium on some aspects of the country's nuclear
program might be acceptable to Tehran, though he declined to
discuss the issue in detail.
* Billions of dollars are pouring into oil exchange-traded
funds as investors, many of them small savers more familiar with
stocks than commodities, risk big losses and focus on the chance
of huge rewards.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hovered at 11-year highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Friday and could extend gains if
non-farm payrolls due later in the day support the case for a
rise in U.S. interest rates in coming months.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial output Jan
0745 France Trade data Jan
1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q4
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb
1330 U.S. International trade Jan
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)