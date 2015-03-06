SINGAPORE, March 6 U.S. crude nudged up to hover around $51 a barrel on Friday, set to post the first weekly gain in three, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East supported oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $51.02 a barrel by 0006 GMT, on track for a more than 2 percent gain this week.

* Brent settled down 7 cents at $60.48 a barrel on Thursday, on track for its biggest weekly drop in two months.

*Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R settled at $9.66 on Thursday, widening from $8.80 in the previous session.

* Libya's warring factions held United Nations-backed talks on Thursday after deteriorating security forced the OPEC state to declare force majeure and halt production at 11 oilfields late on Wednesday.

* Islamic State militants have set fire to oil wells northeast of the city of Tikrit to obstruct an assault by Shi'ite militiamen and Iraqi soldiers trying to drive them from the Sunni Muslim city and surrounding towns, a witness said.

* Iran's foreign minister on Thursday suggested that a 10-year moratorium on some aspects of the country's nuclear program might be acceptable to Tehran, though he declined to discuss the issue in detail.

* Billions of dollars are pouring into oil exchange-traded funds as investors, many of them small savers more familiar with stocks than commodities, risk big losses and focus on the chance of huge rewards.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered at 11-year highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday and could extend gains if non-farm payrolls due later in the day support the case for a rise in U.S. interest rates in coming months.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial output Jan

0745 France Trade data Jan

1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q4

1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb

1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb

1330 U.S. International trade Jan

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)