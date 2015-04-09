SINGAPORE, April 9 U.S. crude oil futures rose around half a dollar in early Asian trading on Thursday, clawing back from an over 6 percent fall in the previous session.

A 10.95 million barrel surge in U.S. crude stockpiles to 482.4 million, the biggest gain in 14 years, and record Saudi oil production of 10.3 million barrels a day in March had pulled down WTI May futures $3.56, or 6.6 percent, to a settlement price of $50.42 per barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for May delivery was up 52 cents at $50.94 a barrel by 0000 GMT. It settled down $3.56, or 6.6 percent, at $50.42 a barrel.

* Brent crude futures for May were up 51 cents to $56.06 a barrel, after settling $3.55, or 6 percent, lower at $55.55 a barrel.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial output Feb

0600 Germany Trade data Feb

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Feb (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Michael Perry)