SINGAPORE, April 17 U.S. crude futures slipped towards $56 a barrel on Friday as soaring oil production from OPEC members stoked concerns over a global glut, but Middle East tensions kept a floor under prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery had fallen 22 cents to $56.49 a barrel by 0016 GMT. It climbed 32 cents to settle at $56.71 the day before, after hitting a 2015-high of $57.42.

* Brent for June delivery dropped 18 cents to $63.80 a barrel. It rose 66 cents in the previous session, after touching its highest so far this year at $64.95.

* Oil producer cartel the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said members' oil output surged by 810,000 barrels per day in March, while demand would only increase by 80,000 bpd this year, according to its monthly oil market report.

* Islamic State militants fought Iraqi security forces inside the country's largest refinery at Baiji on Thursday, taking control of installations including storage tanks.

* Yemeni tribal forces took control of a major southern oil terminal and airport in Hadramawt province from military forces, while heavy fighting erupted around the central Yemeni city of Taiz on Thursday.

* Yemeni Vice President Khaled Bahah hoped a Saudi-led Arab coalition battling Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen would not send in ground troops in comments on Thursday.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said Iran's flexibility over negotiations with six world powers over Tehran's nuclear programme had led to his decision deliver an S-300 missile defence system to Tehran in televised comments on Thursday.

* China has waived value-added-tax for settling crude oil futures out of bonded storage in the Shanghai exchange, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar wallowed at its lowest in over a week against a basket of major currencies, with the dollar index sinking as far as 97.28 early on Friday on the back of more underwhelming U.S. economic data.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0800 GMT Euro zone Current account Feb

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Consumer prices final Mar

- 1230 GMT U.S. Consumer prices Mar

- 1400 GMT U.S. Leading index Mar

- 1400 GMT U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Apr (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)