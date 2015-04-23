TOKYO, April 23 U.S. crude futures inched up on Thursday to hold above $56 a barrel after two days of losses, as renewed fighting in Yemen countered worries over rising U.S. inventories due to ample supplies and robust shale production.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for June delivery was up 15 cents at $56.31 a barrel by 2349 GMT.

* It settled down 45 cents on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 5.3 million barrels last week, higher than the 2.9 million-barrel build expected by analysts in a Reuters survey.

* London Brent crude for June delivery had not yet traded. It settled up 65 cents at $62.73 on Wednesday after warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen a day after Riyadh said it was ending air strikes against Iranian-allied Houthi rebels there.

* U.S. shale oil production is probably not falling just yet, according to some experts and independent data, despite a decline in weekly government estimates that has fuelled bullish talk among oil traders.

* On Wednesday, the EIA said that U.S. oil production fell by 18,000 barrels per day (bpd) or by 0.2 percent last week, the third decline in four weeks. Alaska accounted for the entire drop, it showed.

* Norwegian oil and natural gas producer Statoil ASA has no plans to add North American drilling rigs this year, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended stronger on Wednesday as Visa's potential expansion into China and talk of a turnaround at McDonald's helped investors look beyond a mixed bag of quarterly earnings.

* The dollar stood mixed against other major currencies on Wednesday after a 6.1 percent jump in U.S. home sales data lifted expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers may soon hike interest rates.

