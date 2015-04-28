SEOUL, April 28 U.S. crude oil futures slipped on Tuesday as U.S. commercial crude stocks were expected to rise for a 16th straight week, with comments from Saudi Arabia's oil minister also dragging on prices.

Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told officials in Beijing that the kingdom was ready to supply China with additional oil if required, the Saudi Press Agency said on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. June crude had dropped 29 cents to $56.70 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after settling 16 cents lower at $56.99 on Monday.

* Brent June crude futures fell 22 cents to $64.61 a barrel. They previously ended 45 cents down at $64.83 a barrel.

* A poll of five analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), showed a crude stock build of 1.3 million barrels on average last week.

* The humanitarian situation in Yemen has become catastrophic, relief officials said on Monday, as Saudi-led aircraft pounded Iran-allied Houthi militiamen and rebel army units for a second day, dashing hopes for a pause in fighting to let aid in.

* The fall in U.S. rigs drilling for oil quickened a bit this week, data showed on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by biotech and healthcare stocks, while European shares and the euro advanced on optimism over talks between Greece and its lenders after Greece reshuffled its negotiating team.

* The euro hovered just under a three-week peak early on Tuesday, having pushed higher overnight as the dollar came under broad pressure and on renewed hopes over Greece.

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)