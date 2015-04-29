SEOUL, April 29 U.S. crude futures slipped on
Wednesday after an industry data showed U.S. crude stocks rose
last week although inventories in delivery hub Cushing declined
for the first time this year, but the fall in oil prices was
limited by tensions in Middle East.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude lost 17 cents at $56.89 a barrel as of
0003 GMT after it settled up 7 cents at $57.06 on Tuesday.
* Brent also shed 9 cents at $64.55 a barrel. The
more widely-used global oil benchmark settled down 19 cents, or
0.3 percent, at $64.64 a barrel on the previous session.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels in the
week to April 24 to 485.4 million, compared with analysts'
expectations for a increase of 2.3 million barrels. Crude stocks
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 162,000 barrels,
data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed
on Tuesday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories increased last week
for the 16th consecutive week as imports rose, while oil product
stocks also increased, an expanded Reuters poll forecast on
Tuesday. The EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.
* Iranian patrol boats intercepted a cargo ship in the
Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping
channels, on Tuesday and forced it into Iranian territorial
waters by firing shots across its bow, prompting the U.S. Navy
to send a destroyer and reconnaissance plane to monitor the
situation.
The Iranian action occurred amid heightened tensions over
the conflict in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition supported by
Washington has been bombing Iranian backed Houthi rebels, who
have seized much of the country and sidelined the U.S.-backed
president.
* The U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected an effort to require
an international nuclear agreement with Iran to be considered a
treaty, which would have forced any deal to be approved by
two-thirds of the Senate's 100 members before it could take
effect.
MARKETS NEWS
* Two of three major U.S. stock indexes rose modestly on
Tuesday as Merck posted strong earnings and IBM raised its
dividend, while European stocks slid on weak corporate results
and oil prices were flat to lower on expectations that U.S.
crude stockpiles have reached record highs.
* The dollar wallowed at two-month lows against a basket of
major currencies early on Wednesday as the market hedged the
risk that the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish following
a two-day policy review.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Apr
1200 Germany Consumer prices Apr
1230 U.S. GDP Q1
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Mar
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)