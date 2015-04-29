SEOUL, April 29 U.S. crude futures slipped on Wednesday after an industry data showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week although inventories in delivery hub Cushing declined for the first time this year, but the fall in oil prices was limited by tensions in Middle East.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude lost 17 cents at $56.89 a barrel as of 0003 GMT after it settled up 7 cents at $57.06 on Tuesday.

* Brent also shed 9 cents at $64.55 a barrel. The more widely-used global oil benchmark settled down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $64.64 a barrel on the previous session.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week to April 24 to 485.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a increase of 2.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 162,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories increased last week for the 16th consecutive week as imports rose, while oil product stocks also increased, an expanded Reuters poll forecast on Tuesday. The EIA will publish its data on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.

* Iranian patrol boats intercepted a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping channels, on Tuesday and forced it into Iranian territorial waters by firing shots across its bow, prompting the U.S. Navy to send a destroyer and reconnaissance plane to monitor the situation.

The Iranian action occurred amid heightened tensions over the conflict in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition supported by Washington has been bombing Iranian backed Houthi rebels, who have seized much of the country and sidelined the U.S.-backed president.

* The U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected an effort to require an international nuclear agreement with Iran to be considered a treaty, which would have forced any deal to be approved by two-thirds of the Senate's 100 members before it could take effect.

MARKETS NEWS

* Two of three major U.S. stock indexes rose modestly on Tuesday as Merck posted strong earnings and IBM raised its dividend, while European stocks slid on weak corporate results and oil prices were flat to lower on expectations that U.S. crude stockpiles have reached record highs.

* The dollar wallowed at two-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday as the market hedged the risk that the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish following a two-day policy review.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Apr

1200 Germany Consumer prices Apr

1230 U.S. GDP Q1

1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Mar

1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)