SEOUL, April 30 U.S. crude futures held around $58.50 a barrel on Thursday, near their highest this year as U.S. crude stockpiles grew less than expected after the first decline since November in stocks at the main U.S. delivery hub.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures had edged down 15 cents to $58.43 a barrel by 0013 GMT. They closed up $1.52 at $58.58 a barrel on Wednesday, after hitting a 2015-high of $59.33.

* Brent crude futures, the more widely-used benchmark, shed 39 cents to $65.45, after finishing up $1.20 at $65.84 in a session that saw them mark their highest so far this year at $66.72.

* Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday that U.S. crude stockpiles rose 1.9 million barrels to 490.91 million in the week to April 24, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 2.3 million barrels. Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub fell 514,000 barrels, the EIA said. The decline at Cushing was the first since Nov. 28, according to EIA data.

* Libyan protesters have shut down an eastern gas field and threaten to close the western Wafa oil and gas field, which would stop gas exports to Italy, a spokesman for state oil firm NOC said on Wednesday.

* Iran's foreign minister told a New York City audience on Wednesday that Tehran respects freedom of navigation in the Gulf, a day after Iranian patrol boats seized a Danish container ship in one of the world's busiest oil shipping lanes. Iranian authorities seized the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, spurring the United States to send military vessels to monitor the situation.

* The U.S. Senate rejected an effort on Wednesday to tie sanctions relief for Iran under an international nuclear agreement to a requirement that President Barack Obama certify that Tehran is not supporting acts of terrorism against Americans.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stock markets worldwide fell on Wednesday after weak corporate results and data showing U.S. economic growth braked more sharply than expected in the first quarter, while the dollar pared losses after a Federal Reserve policy statement.

* The euro was broadly higher on Thursday as German yields soared on easing deflation fears, while doubts about the strength of the U.S. recovery took a temporary toll on the dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Retail sales Mar

0645 France Consumer spending Mar

0755 Germany Unemployment rate Apr

0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Apr

0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1230 U.S. Personal income Mar

1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1

1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)