SEOUL, April 30 U.S. crude futures held around
$58.50 a barrel on Thursday, near their highest this year as
U.S. crude stockpiles grew less than expected after the first
decline since November in stocks at the main U.S. delivery hub.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures had edged down 15 cents to
$58.43 a barrel by 0013 GMT. They closed up $1.52 at $58.58 a
barrel on Wednesday, after hitting a 2015-high of $59.33.
* Brent crude futures, the more widely-used
benchmark, shed 39 cents to $65.45, after finishing up $1.20 at
$65.84 in a session that saw them mark their highest so far this
year at $66.72.
* Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA)
showed on Wednesday that U.S. crude stockpiles rose
1.9 million barrels to 490.91 million in the week to April 24,
compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 2.3
million barrels. Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub
fell 514,000 barrels, the EIA said. The decline at
Cushing was the first since Nov. 28, according to EIA data.
* Libyan protesters have shut down an eastern gas field and
threaten to close the western Wafa oil and gas field, which
would stop gas exports to Italy, a spokesman for state oil firm
NOC said on Wednesday.
* Iran's foreign minister told a New York City audience on
Wednesday that Tehran respects freedom of navigation in the
Gulf, a day after Iranian patrol boats seized a Danish container
ship in one of the world's busiest oil shipping lanes. Iranian
authorities seized the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in the
Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, spurring the United States to send
military vessels to monitor the situation.
* The U.S. Senate rejected an effort on Wednesday to tie
sanctions relief for Iran under an international nuclear
agreement to a requirement that President Barack Obama certify
that Tehran is not supporting acts of terrorism against
Americans.
MARKETS NEWS
* Stock markets worldwide fell on Wednesday after weak
corporate results and data showing U.S. economic growth braked
more sharply than expected in the first quarter, while the
dollar pared losses after a Federal Reserve policy statement.
* The euro was broadly higher on Thursday as German yields
soared on easing deflation fears, while doubts about the
strength of the U.S. recovery took a temporary toll on the
dollar.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Mar
0645 France Consumer spending Mar
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Apr
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Apr
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Personal income Mar
1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)