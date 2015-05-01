TOKYO May 1 U.S. crude oil futures were steady
around $59.70 a barrel in quiet trade on Friday with many major
markets closed for May Day, after posting the biggest monthly
gain in six years in April.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was 4 cents higher at
$59.67 a barrel by 1145 GMT. In April, the contract rose by a
quarter, the best monthly gain since May 2009, and on Thursday
touched a 2015-high of $59.85.
* Brent crude futures, the more widely-used
benchmark, was yet untraded after rising 21 percent in April and
reaching a high on Thursday for the year of $66.93 a barrel. The
contract settled at $66.69.
* OPEC oil supply in April has jumped to its highest in more
than two years, boosted by record or near-record supplies from
Iraq and Saudi Arabia, a Reuters survey showed, as key members
stand firm in their focus on market share.
* Saudi Arabian King Salman's appointment of two new heirs
will help stabilise world oil markets by strengthening political
stability in the kingdom, its Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi was
quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.
* Oil is likely to stay relatively weak for at least the
next year, a Reuters poll forecast on Thursday, suggesting a
slowdown in oil production in the United States will not be
enough to offset a global supply glut.
* Exxon Mobil Corp's first-quarter profit dropped
less than expected in results posted on Thursday as margins at
the refining unit of the world's largest publicly traded oil
company surged on tumbling crude prices.
* Refining and trading cushioned a drop in Royal Dutch
Shell's first quarter profits, which fell less than
expected after the collapse in oil prices slashed earnings from
oil and gas output.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks, led by the Nasdaq, sold off on Thursday as
Apple shares declined, and tech and biotech quarterly results
disappointed.
* The dollar rose against the Japanese yen Thursday after
U.S. data showed signs of a stabilizing labour market and an
economy that was gathering momentum, putting the Federal Reserve
on track to raise interest rates at least once this year.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Apr
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Apr
1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)