TOKYO May 4 U.S. crude oil futures dipped from
2015 highs and towards $59 a barrel in early Monday trading,
after posting the biggest monthly gain in six years in April.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery was down 10 cents at
$59.05 a barrel by 0000 GMT. In April, the contract rose by a
quarter, the best monthly gain since May 2009, and late last
week hit a 2015-high of $59.90.
* Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 4 cents at
$66.42 a barrel.
* Trading activity was expected to be low on Monday as
London, Europe's main oil dealing hub, is closed due to a public
holiday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0145 CN HSBC Non-Mfg PMI April
0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI April
0800 GMT EZ Markit Mfg Fin al PMI April
0830 (1830)GMT EZ Sentix Index May
1345 US ISM-New York Index April
1400 US ISM-New York Index April
1400 UD Surable Goods March
1400 US Factory Orders March
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)