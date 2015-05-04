TOKYO May 4 U.S. crude oil futures dipped from 2015 highs and towards $59 a barrel in early Monday trading, after posting the biggest monthly gain in six years in April.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was down 10 cents at $59.05 a barrel by 0000 GMT. In April, the contract rose by a quarter, the best monthly gain since May 2009, and late last week hit a 2015-high of $59.90.

* Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 4 cents at $66.42 a barrel.

* Trading activity was expected to be low on Monday as London, Europe's main oil dealing hub, is closed due to a public holiday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0145 CN HSBC Non-Mfg PMI April

0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI April

0800 GMT EZ Markit Mfg Fin al PMI April

0830 (1830)GMT EZ Sentix Index May

1345 US ISM-New York Index April

1400 US ISM-New York Index April

1400 UD Surable Goods March

1400 US Factory Orders March (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)