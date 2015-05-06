SINGAPORE May 6 Oil prices edged up on Wednesday towards 2015 highs reached in the previous session, supported by a weaker dollar and a disruption to crude exports in Libya.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery traded 43 cents higher at $60.83 a barrel by 0033 GMT. The contract closed up $1.47 on Tuesday, after hitting a 2015 high of $61.10.

* Brent crude for June delivery was 24 cents higher at $67.76 a barrel, below its 2015 peak of $68.40 reached on Tuesday. The contract closed up $1.07.

* OPEC countries are set to maintain current production levels at a meeting next month, three delegates said, as Gulf states continue to focus on market share and a rally in crude prices mutes calls from other members for supply cuts.

* Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia kept June prices for its benchmark Arab Light crude unchanged for Asian buyers, looking to defend market share amid stiff competition, while raising prices for Europe to reflect a price rally in rival grades in recent weeks.

* A report from industry group American Petroleum Institute suggested that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels last week, for the first time this year.

* A Reuters poll, meanwhile, indicated that U.S. inventories rose by 1.5 million barrels instead last week.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue official stockpiles data later Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* A surge in imports lifted the U.S. trade deficit in March to its highest level in nearly 6-1/2 years, suggesting the economy contracted in the first quarter.

* The dollar fell from three-week highs against the yen and one-week peaks versus the euro as a mixed batch of U.S. economic data added to uncertainty about the pace of future interest rate increases.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC services PMI Apr

0750 France Markit services PMI Apr

0755 Germany Markit services PMI Apr

0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Apr

0900 Euro zone Retail sales Mar

1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr

1315 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speech at IMF event

1430 U.S. EIA weekly oil data (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)