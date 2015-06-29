TOKYO, June 29 U.S. crude futures fell as much as $1 in early trade after Greece imposed capital controls as lenders refused to extend the country's bailout and with western officials saying a deal on Iran's disputed nuclear programme might be hard to achieve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for August delivery had fallen 84 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $58.79 as of 0001 GMT, after closing down 7 cents on Friday to end the week at $59.63. Earlier on Monday the contract dropped as far as $58.63.

* Brent crude futures lost 63 cents to $62.63, after rising 6 cents to $63.26 a barrel on Friday.

* Greece will introduce capital controls and keep its banks closed on Monday after international creditors refused to extend its bailout and savers queued to withdraw cash, taking Athens' standoff to a dangerous new level.

* Iran is backtracking from an interim nuclear agreement with world powers three months ago, Western officials suggested on Sunday, as U.S. and Iranian officials said talks on a final accord would likely run past a June 30 deadline.

* China cut lending rates on Saturday for the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support an economy that is headed for its poorest performance in a quarter century.

MARKETS NEWS

* Euro exchange rates fell in Asia early on Monday after Greece failed to strike a deal with its international lenders.

* U.S. equity futures dropped sharply and bond futures rallied at the beginning of trading Sunday, as the chances that Greece will default on its debt and exit the euro zone grew.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Times in GMT)

0900 European June Consumer Confidence Final

1400 U.S. May Pending Home Sales Index (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)