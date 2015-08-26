SEOUL Aug 26 U.S. crude steadied on Wednesday as oversold conditions tempted some buyers, but prices were kept in check by concerns over a global supply glut and fears of a hard landing for China's economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. front-month October crude futures added 6 cents to $39.37 a barrel as of 0021 GMT, after finishing the previous session $1.07 higher at $39.31.

* Brent increased 18 cents to $43.39 a barrel after it had settled up 52 cents at $43.21 a barrel.

* ANZ said in a note that Tuesday's rate cuts in China had calmed commodity markets, but they remain cautious and gains would be limited.

* "The displacement of high cost supply from the United States is taking much longer than expected, and it's likely to keep the market substantially oversupplied in the short term," the bank said.

* U.S. crude stocks fell by 7.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 21 to 449.3 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1 million barrels as refinery runs increased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. The market is awaiting official data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

* Iran will ramp up crude oil production and reclaim its lost share of exports shortly after international sanctions on the OPEC member are lifted, Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday.

* Nigeria plans to export a total of at least 2.04 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in October, the highest level this year, according to provisional loading programmes.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday after sharply reversing early gains late in the session as investors were unconvinced China's move to cut interest rates and banks' reserve requirements could ease global growth concerns. The dollar also gave up much of its gains from earlier in the day.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders July

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)