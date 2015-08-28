SEOUL Aug 28 U.S. crude futures held around $42.50 a barrel on Friday after oil posted its biggest one-day rally in over six years in the previous session, led by recovering equity markets and news of diminished crude supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude lost 5 cents at $42.51 per barrel as of 0002 GMT after it settled up $3.96, or 10.3 percent, at $42.56 per barrel, its biggest one-day percent gain since March 2009.

* Front month Brent crude for October dipped 16 cents to $47.40 per barrel. It settled $4.42 higher at $47.56 per barrel on the previous session, more than reversing a week's worth of losses.

* The U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter on solid domestic demand. Gross domestic product expanded at a 3.7 percent annual pace instead of the 2.3 percent rate reported last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its second GDP estimate for the April-June period.

* Shell's Nigerian unit, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports on Thursday after shutting down two key pipelines in the country due to a leak and theft.

* China's falling auto sales have been at the forefront of concerns that its economy is slowing much faster than expected, weighing on oil prices.

* Venezuela has been contacting other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), pushing for an emergency meeting with Russia to come up with a plan to stop the global oil price rout, the Wall Street Journal reported.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stock markets around the world rallied on Thursday, shaking off a slump related to China growth fears, as strong U.S. economic data boosted investor sentiment, and the dollar advanced for a third consecutive session.

DATA/EVENTS

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)