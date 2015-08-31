SINGAPORE Aug 31 Oil prices fell in early Asian
trade on Monday, snapping three days of gains which saw the
biggest two-day rally in six years, amid speculation on whether
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.
Several large banks last week pushed back expectations Fed
policymakers would hike rates when they meet on Sept 16-17,
although Fed officials kept alive the possibility of a rise,
with faster than expected U.S. economic growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery had fallen 64 cents
to $44.58 per barrel as of 0048 GMT after settling up $2.66, or
6.3 percent, in the previous session, gaining 12 percent for the
week.
* Front month Brent crude for October dropped 73
cents to $49.32 per barrel after ending up $2.49, or 5 percent,
in the previous session. It gained 10 percent on the week.
* Some 31 U.S. senators have pledged to support the nuclear
deal with Iran ahead of a Congressional vote by Sept. 17, moving
President Barack Obama a step closer to having sufficient
backing to ensure the deal stands.
* Libya's National Oil Company and Central Bank chairmen met
26 oil majors including BP and ExxonMobil at meetings in London
last week in a renewed effort to stop its rival wooing its
clients.
* Libya posted a budget deficit of 4.5 billion dinars ($3.3
billion) in the first seven months of 2015 as oil production
fell and weak oil prices weighed, the Tripoli-based central bank
said on Sunday.
* The United Nations plans a new round of talks between
Libya's warring factions later this week in Geneva in an effort
to form a unity government and end the country's crisis, a UN
spokesman said on Friday.
* Forty civilians were killed in air strikes by Saudi-led
coalition forces in Yemen on Sunday, residents said, the latest
attacks in support of Yemen's exiled government in its fight
against Houthi forces allied to Iran.
* Italian energy group Eni said on Sunday it had discovered
potentially one of the world's largest natural-gas fields off
the Egyptian coast, that could hold 30 trillion cubic feet of
lean gas.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks sagged on Monday after top Fed officials kept
the door open for an interest rate hike in September and
investors braced for China economic data this week.
* Business surveys, factory orders and crucial U.S. non-farm
payroll data, due on Friday, will be a key focus this week.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0900 GMT Euro zone Consumer prices Aug
- 1345 GMT U.S. Chicago PMI Aug
