* Minor gains seen for Asia emerging currencies

* Inflows, trade balances will be keys

* Bearish outlook on yuan also drags on Asia FX

By Sumanta Dey and Vidya Ranganathan

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Weak trade balances, the broad strength of the U.S. dollar and China's reluctance to let the yuan appreciate will keep gains for Asian currencies in check over the coming months, a Reuters poll showed.

The poll of 57 analysts and economists predicted muted gains ranging from half a percent to three percent for emerging Asian currencies over the next 12 months.

That suggests there will be barriers to Asian currency appreciation in spite of a new round of massive monetary easing by central banks in the developed world, unlike in the past when the force of capital inflows pushed the likes of the Korean won and Indonesian rupiah higher.

The main headwind is the U.S. dollar's strength, which is almost a base-case scenario for markets confronting a challenging global backdrop.

That includes a series of events and issues over the coming two quarters: the risk of a deeper contraction in the euro zone and bickering over bailouts for crisis-hit countries, a presidential election followed by forced fiscal tightening in the United States and a possible recession in Japan.

A Reuters poll last week forecast the U.S. dollar would rise by nearly 4 percent against the euro to $1.25 in 12 months. The yen is expected to weaken over that period, while currencies in Latin America aren't expected to appreciate much.

"That's a pretty stiff headwind for the Asian currencies," said ING's head of Asian research, Tim Condon.

WEAK TRADE OUTLOOK

The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest easing, a pledge to keep buying mortgage-backed securities until the labour market picks up, is in many ways more powerful than previous versions in 2010 and in late 2008.

That, combined with the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme and the Bank of Japan's expanded asset purchases, has given financial markets globally a major confidence boost, driving emerging market spreads even tighter and stock markets higher.

But all that cheap cash may merely find its way into central bank reserves or assets that provide refuge from inflation, such as gold and dollars.

With no sign of a pick up in consumer demand or investment, Asian countries have seen their trade balances deteriorate. Exports in Asia's big trading powerhouses such as South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have fallen, while others such as Indonesia have seen trade balances go negative for the first time in years.

Analysts at Citibank say that, based on merchandise trade data, emerging markets' quarterly trade surplus at the time of the Fed's second easing programme, or QE2, was around $14.5 billion. Their average quarterly trade balance during the first half of 2012 was a deficit of over $30 billion.

"Two years ago, EM (emerging markets) was relatively happy to see its nominal exchange rates strengthen because stronger currencies could help deal with inflationary problems," Citibank analysts said in a note.

"Now the story is different: EM might be more interested in weaker currencies to deal with growth problems."

CHINA OUTLOOK

The bearish outlook for the yuan is another big headwind for Asian currencies.

The yuan has barely moved against the dollar so far this year. That performance could be extrapolated for another year. The poll shows it will be steady in the next six months and then appreciate at the most by 1 percent.

It fits with consensus reading of the Chinese policy tea leaves. A shrinking current account surplus and weakness in growth will not just reduce the undervaluation of the yuan but also render currency appreciation quite an unpalatable option for policy makers.

Those with an optimistic tilt believe that once the Communist Party Congress in November is out of the way and China goes about a once-in-a-decade leadership transition, the stimulus that was so sparse in 2012 will flow more freely.

That stimulus will put a more firm floor under the Chinese economy, and attract inflows into Asian equity markets, analysts at HSBC wrote.

"Such a basing in activity would be bullish for Asian currencies in a more uniform and sustainable manner."

It would be particularly bullish for currencies of trade-dependent economies such as the Korean won and Taiwan dollar, they said.

If, however, the pick up in China's economy was accompanied by a rise in commodity prices, importers such as India and Philippines could see trade balances worsen, they said.

The peso, emerging Asia's best performer so far in 2012 with gains of 5.6 percent against the dollar, is forecast to rise by just another percent in the next 12 months.

The rupee and won, both of which were everyone's picks for outperformance in a previous poll in June, have already come off their 2012 lows. Gains in the next 6 months will be limited, almost none for the rupee and half a percent for the won, the poll showed. (Editing by Kim Coghill)