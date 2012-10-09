* Minor gains seen for Asia emerging currencies
* Inflows, trade balances will be keys
* Bearish outlook on yuan also drags on Asia FX
By Sumanta Dey and Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Weak trade balances, the broad
strength of the U.S. dollar and China's reluctance to let the
yuan appreciate will keep gains for Asian currencies in check
over the coming months, a Reuters poll showed.
The poll of 57 analysts and economists predicted muted gains
ranging from half a percent to three percent for emerging Asian
currencies over the next 12 months.
That suggests there will be barriers to Asian currency
appreciation in spite of a new round of massive monetary easing
by central banks in the developed world, unlike in the past when
the force of capital inflows pushed the likes of the Korean won
and Indonesian rupiah higher.
The main headwind is the U.S. dollar's strength, which is
almost a base-case scenario for markets confronting a
challenging global backdrop.
That includes a series of events and issues over the coming
two quarters: the risk of a deeper contraction in the euro zone
and bickering over bailouts for crisis-hit countries, a
presidential election followed by forced fiscal tightening in
the United States and a possible recession in Japan.
A Reuters poll last week forecast the U.S. dollar would rise
by nearly 4 percent against the euro to $1.25 in 12 months. The
yen is expected to weaken over that period, while currencies in
Latin America aren't expected to appreciate much.
"That's a pretty stiff headwind for the Asian currencies,"
said ING's head of Asian research, Tim Condon.
WEAK TRADE OUTLOOK
The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest easing, a pledge to keep
buying mortgage-backed securities until the labour market picks
up, is in many ways more powerful than previous versions in 2010
and in late 2008.
That, combined with the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme and the Bank of Japan's expanded asset purchases, has
given financial markets globally a major confidence boost,
driving emerging market spreads even tighter and stock markets
higher.
But all that cheap cash may merely find its way into central
bank reserves or assets that provide refuge from inflation, such
as gold and dollars.
With no sign of a pick up in consumer demand or investment,
Asian countries have seen their trade balances deteriorate.
Exports in Asia's big trading powerhouses such as South Korea,
Taiwan and Malaysia have fallen, while others such as Indonesia
have seen trade balances go negative for the first time in
years.
Analysts at Citibank say that, based on merchandise trade
data, emerging markets' quarterly trade surplus at the time of
the Fed's second easing programme, or QE2, was around $14.5
billion. Their average quarterly trade balance during the first
half of 2012 was a deficit of over $30 billion.
"Two years ago, EM (emerging markets) was relatively happy
to see its nominal exchange rates strengthen because stronger
currencies could help deal with inflationary problems," Citibank
analysts said in a note.
"Now the story is different: EM might be more interested in
weaker currencies to deal with growth problems."
CHINA OUTLOOK
The bearish outlook for the yuan is another big headwind for
Asian currencies.
The yuan has barely moved against the dollar so
far this year. That performance could be extrapolated for
another year. The poll shows it will be steady in the next six
months and then appreciate at the most by 1 percent.
It fits with consensus reading of the Chinese policy tea
leaves. A shrinking current account surplus and weakness in
growth will not just reduce the undervaluation of the yuan but
also render currency appreciation quite an unpalatable option
for policy makers.
Those with an optimistic tilt believe that once the
Communist Party Congress in November is out of the way and China
goes about a once-in-a-decade leadership transition, the
stimulus that was so sparse in 2012 will flow more freely.
That stimulus will put a more firm floor under the Chinese
economy, and attract inflows into Asian equity markets, analysts
at HSBC wrote.
"Such a basing in activity would be bullish for Asian
currencies in a more uniform and sustainable manner."
It would be particularly bullish for currencies of
trade-dependent economies such as the Korean won and
Taiwan dollar, they said.
If, however, the pick up in China's economy was accompanied
by a rise in commodity prices, importers such as India and
Philippines could see trade balances worsen, they said.
The peso, emerging Asia's best performer so far in
2012 with gains of 5.6 percent against the dollar, is forecast
to rise by just another percent in the next 12 months.
The rupee and won, both of which were
everyone's picks for outperformance in a previous poll in June,
have already come off their 2012 lows. Gains in the next 6
months will be limited, almost none for the rupee and half a
percent for the won, the poll showed.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)