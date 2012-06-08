* Asian currencies seen recovering by end 2012
* Korean won, Indian rupee to lead with more than 6% gain
* Indonesian rupiah, Chinese yuan seen underperforming
By Anooja Debnath and Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, June 8 The safe-haven appeal of Asian
markets will ensure currencies in the region end 2012 stronger
than they are now, despite the sizeable risks from Europe's debt
crisis and weaker global demand, a Reuters poll showed.
The poll of 74 participants, mostly strategists and
economists, cited the extreme oversold positions in the Asian
currencies as an additional reason for optimism, besides regular
factors such as the attractive valuations and stronger regional
balance-sheets.
The South Korean won and Indian rupee would lead the rally
over the next 12 months, the poll forecast, while the Chinese
yuan and Indonesian rupiah would underperform.
Several respondents expect currency volatility to remain
high so long as investor sentiment swings between the fears of a
slowing global economy and waning appetite for risk exposures on
one hand and the expectations of possible fresh stimulus from
central banks in Europe, the United States or China, on the
other.
"Our year-end forecasts make one big assumption and that is
that, eventually, market tensions will calm and politicians and
central bankers will do the 'right thing'," analysts at Credit
Agricole said in a note detailing their FX forecasts.
"Maybe we are looking on the bright side and expect too much
from policy makers, but currency markets are fickle. A whiff of
progress towards crisis resolution could even make our perhaps
optimistic forecasts look dour," they said.
The poll showed the currency most correlated to global
growth and risk, the South Korean won, has not only been
relatively resilient in the big selloff since May, it is also
set to outperform its peers over the next 12 months.
The poll forecast the won gaining 6.6 percent to 1,100 per
dollar by May 2013.
The Chinese yuan would rise just 1.3 percent by
November 2012, and 1.9 percent by next May. Asia's worst
performer so far this year, the Indian rupee, was also
seen gaining 3 percent by November and 6.5 percent by May.
The rupee, still hovering near its recent record low of
56.52 per dollar owing to policy ineptitude over tackling a wide
current account deficit, fiscal slippage and falling investment,
has fallen enough to reflect these underlying vulnerabilities,
analysts said.
In contrast, another underperformer, the Indonesian rupiah
was expected to remain under pressure, rising just 1
percent by November.
The rupiah has been sheltered by Bank Indonesia's verbal
intervention and controlled access to dollars onshore, and might
weaken further as foreigners try to leave the market.
RISK SPILLOVER
Through May and for several days this month, market
participants have ignored both valuations and strong
fundamentals in emerging markets, fleeing instead to the safety
of the dollar or yen, U.S. Treasuries or German bunds.
That situation is unlikely to change until the Greek
election on June 17, which is the most immediate event risk in
the simmering euro zone crisis. But there's plenty else over the
next 12 months giving cause for worry and caution, including a
U.S. presidential election and pre-agreed fiscal tightening in
the United States and China's ability to cushion a slowing
economy.
The euro zone's problems so far seem contained within its
borders, but analysts suspect the dithering over fiscal union,
back-stopping of Europe's struggling banks and political
brinkmanship will get in the way of any sustained relief or
rally in global equity markets.
Analysts expect the broad-based weakness in economies will
prompt synchronised policy easing in the form of rate cuts in
China and the euro zone and balance-sheet expansion in Japan,
the United States, Europe and United Kingdom. China cut rates
for the first time since the crisis on Thursday.
But the jury's out on whether further stimulus will spur
reluctant banks to lend aggressively and for consumers to be
less cautious spenders. That makes it reasonable to assume
further easing may not necessarily cause a rally across markets,
as it did in 2009 or 2011.
Against that backdrop, Asia's relatively healthy economies,
robust banks and solid balance-sheets bolster its status as a
refuge for real-money investors.
"We're at a point now where, if I am global investor, am I
going to sell my Asian investments?" said Patrick Perretgreen,
head of Asia strategy at Citigroup. At the most, investors might
offload their holdings of equities, he reckoned.
"The leverage in Asia is much less than it was, the move in
CDS has been very muted, trading leverage is very low and I
think when we get to the latter part of this year, Asian
currencies will be better."
There are other reasons to be bullish. The interbank funding
markets have been well-behaved this year, unlike in 2008 or 2010
when excessive reliance on dollar funding hurt banks in Korea,
Thailand and other parts of Asia.
"The relative stability of the interbank funding markets as
well as the cross currency swap markets so far vis-à-vis last
year remains one reason to feel constructive, in our view,"
Morgan Stanley said in a note.
POSITIONING
Heavy selling in May has pushed values to extremes, where
they seem to be great buys. For instance, market participants
estimate short positions in the rupiah are the largest since
November 2008, while shorts in the yuan are at two-year highs.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan slumped 10.9
percent in May. It is up just 0.9 percent so far this year.
May's losses have pushed earnings multiples for Asian stocks
to about 10.3 times forward 12-month earnings. That compares to
an average of 12.5 times over the past decade, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In October 2008, multiples had fallen
to as low as 8.7 times.
Likewise, high-yielding bonds in Indonesia and Malaysia have
been sold off, but analysts expect they will soon become
attractive as oil prices decline and the inflationary
environment turns more benign.
The big threat to the view remains Europe. Several forecasts
and assumptions could come undone if the euro slumps, heading
for parity to the dollar and causing a huge upheaval in
trade-weighted indexes and long-term portfolios, analysts said.
The euro has been around $1.25 for the past month.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong; Polling
by Reuters bureaus across Asia, Somya Gupta and Sarmista Sen in
Bangalore.; Editing by Neil Fullick)