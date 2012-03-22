TOKYO, March 22 Key TOCOM rubber futures edged higher in early trade on Thursday tracking rises in oil prices, while limited supply from producing countries lent support, but the prices remain in a narrow range as investors await manufacturing data from China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for August delivery <0#2JRU:> was changing hands up 0.9 yen at 333.1 yen per kg as of 0120GMT.

*Mexico will oppose Argentina if it tries to scrap a bilateral auto accord and even take the issue to the World Trade Organisation if the dispute escalates, Mexico's economy minister said on Wednesday.

* For the top stories in rubber market and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Thursday after a mild setback on Wall Street as home sales data disappointed, although a weaker yen underpinned sentiment.

* Brent crude edged up slightly on Wednesday while U.S. crude rose $1 in light trading as an unexpected drop in U.S. stockpiles outweighed a pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia to meet any supply shortfall.

DATA EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

- 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012

- 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012

- 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2012

- 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly

- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

- 1830 China HSBC PMI Flash Mar (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Lewis)