BANGKOK, June 19 Prices of physical rubber compared to June 18 Grade Prices Change Thai RSS3 (July) $3.45/kg -$0.05 Thai STR20 (July) $3.00/kg -$0.10 Malaysia SMR20 (July) $2.95/kg -$0.05 Indonesia SIR20 (July) $1.33/lb -$0.03 Thai USS3 94 baht/kg unchanged Thai 60-percent latex (drum/July) $2,200/tonne -$50 Thai 60-percent latex (bulk/July) $2,100/tonne -$50 NOTE - The prices quoted above are offer prices collected from traders in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. They are not official prices quoted by state-run rubber agencies in those countries. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)