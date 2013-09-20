TOKYO, Sept 20 Tokyo rubber futures gave back
some of previous day's gains on Friday, but the contract was
still headed for a weekly rise of more than 4 percent after the
surprise decision by the Federal Reserve to maintain its huge
bond-buying stimulus supported commodity markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The benchmark Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber
contract for February delivery <0#2JRU:> was down 0.6
percent at 283.5 yen per kg by 0028 GMT, after settling 2.7
percent higher on Thursday.
At the current level, the contract was poised for a weekly
rise of 4.1 percent, after slumping 3.8 percent in the week to
Sept 13.
* China bought some rubber physical cargoes from Thailand
and Indonesia earlier this week and could be looking for more as
the market was filled with speculation the world's largest
consumer could stockpile again, dealers said on Thursday.
* Volkswagen denied a report on Thursday that
Europe's biggest carmaker was at risk of missing its financial
targets, saying it was fully committed to its
outlook.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was quoted around 99.47 yen in
Asia, well off Wednesday's low of 97.76 yen, as the greenback
erased all of its losses from the surprise decision by the U.S.
central bank to keep pouring money into the economy.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average edged up
0.3 percent in early Friday trade, as the weaker yen supported
exporters, the index's main component.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose 0.3 percent on Thursday as gains in gold and
several agricultural commodities were limited by tumbling crude
oil prices.
DATA EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0800 Italy Industrial orders
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)