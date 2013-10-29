TOKYO Oct 29 Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures
edged lower on Tuesday on a slightly stronger yen and weaker
Japanese equities, but trade was muted ahead of policy decisions
by central banks in the United States and Japan.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for April
delivery <0#2JRU:> was down 0.1 yen at 259.9 yen per kg
by 0024 GMT.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain
its commodity-friendly economic stimulus at a two-day meeting
that ends on Wednesday.
* The Bank of Japan is seen keeping its monetary policy
stimulus on Thursday as it targets 2 percent inflation in two
years.
* Japanese household spending rose 3.7 percent in September
from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government
data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that consumer spending may
have recovered from a slight dip.
* Thai Rubber farmers took to the streets again on Monday to
demand the government buy their products at prices higher than
the market, rejecting a subsidy offered last month and
threatening violence if their demands are not met.
* India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki said it
would be tough to meet its year-on-year sales target for growth
as the country's auto industry faces a difficult sales
environment.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was quoted around 97.61 yen in
Asia, largely holding modest overnight gains and managing to
stay above a more than two-week low of 96.92 yen hit on Friday.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average dropped 0.9
percent in early Tuesday trade.
* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index
finished a quarter percentage point lower on Monday,
following losses in 10 of the 19 futures markets it tracks.
DATA EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1230 U.S. Producer prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Business inventories
Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on
monetary policy
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)