* Thai government to sell stockpile as soon as possible

* Thai farmers plan to stage protest

* Tyre grade prices at multi-year lows on China concerns (Adds closing prices, fresh quotes)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, May 7 Global rubber prices tumbled towards their weakest in more than four years on Wednesday, as plans by top producer Thailand to sell the commodity it had purchased from farmers to support prices ratcheted up pressure in an already depressed market.

Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures sank almost five percent as trading resumed after a two-day holiday. The most active October contract settled 10.1 yen a kg lower at 197.2 yen -- not far from a 4-1/2 year low of 196.7 yen struck in late April.

"The Thai government is going to go ahead with the sale despite protests from farmers, and this is going to bring more supply to the export market," said Vanessa Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"Of course, this will suppress prices further."

Thai rubber farmers said they will gather in Bangkok to protest against the plan, while in rival producers Malaysia and Indonesia, some tappers have stopped tapping, looking for other jobs as tyre grade prices launguish near 5-year lows.

Tokyo rubber futures, which also set the tone for tyre grade prices, have tumbled down more than 25 percent this year on fears about falling demand in China, the world's biggest rubber consumer.

China's economic growth is likely to slow to 7.4 percent in 2014 from 7.7 percent last year due to the government's drive to curb credit risk and excessive factory capacity, the OECD said on Tuesday.

On Singapore's SICOM exchange, the TSR20 contract - which covers Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian grades - held near its weakest since mid-2009. In Thailand, the price of unsmoked rubber sheet, which farmers sell to factories, has slipped more than 20 percent.

The tyre-making industry makes up about 60 percent of global rubber consumption. Rubber is also used to make gloves, condoms and products in transport, construction, health and mining.

"I expect to see further erosion of the market," said a dealer in Singapore. "It is quite frightening to understand that these people run a country ... in view of the fact that they bought the rubber to support the market."

Thailand has spent 22 billion baht ($680 million) buying rubber from farmers from October 2012 to May 2013 without making much impression on prices. Thailand may produce 4.0 million tonnes of rubber in 2014, of which around 80 percent is for exports.

There were no signs the International Rubber Consortium (IRCo), which represents rubber producers in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, will intervene to support prices. ($1=32.35 baht)

(Editing by Ed Davies and Anupama Dwivedi)