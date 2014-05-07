* Thai government to sell stockpile as soon as possible
* Thai farmers plan to stage protest
* Tyre grade prices at multi-year lows on China concerns
(Adds closing prices, fresh quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 7 Global rubber prices tumbled
towards their weakest in more than four years on Wednesday, as
plans by top producer Thailand to sell the commodity it had
purchased from farmers to support prices ratcheted up pressure
in an already depressed market.
Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures sank almost five percent as
trading resumed after a two-day holiday. The most active October
contract settled 10.1 yen a kg lower at 197.2 yen -- not
far from a 4-1/2 year low of 196.7 yen struck in late April.
"The Thai government is going to go ahead with the sale
despite protests from farmers, and this is going to bring more
supply to the export market," said Vanessa Tan, an investment
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Of course, this will suppress prices further."
Thai rubber farmers said they will gather in Bangkok to
protest against the plan, while in rival producers Malaysia and
Indonesia, some tappers have stopped tapping, looking for other
jobs as tyre grade prices launguish near 5-year lows.
Tokyo rubber futures, which also set the tone for tyre grade
prices, have tumbled down more than 25 percent this year on
fears about falling demand in China, the world's biggest rubber
consumer.
China's economic growth is likely to slow to 7.4 percent in
2014 from 7.7 percent last year due to the government's drive to
curb credit risk and excessive factory capacity, the OECD said
on Tuesday.
On Singapore's SICOM exchange, the TSR20 contract -
which covers Thai, Indonesian and Malaysian grades - held near
its weakest since mid-2009. In Thailand, the price of unsmoked
rubber sheet, which farmers sell to factories, has slipped more
than 20 percent.
The tyre-making industry makes up about 60 percent of global
rubber consumption. Rubber is also used to make gloves, condoms
and products in transport, construction, health and mining.
"I expect to see further erosion of the market," said a
dealer in Singapore. "It is quite frightening to understand that
these people run a country ... in view of the fact that they
bought the rubber to support the market."
Thailand has spent 22 billion baht ($680 million) buying
rubber from farmers from October 2012 to May 2013 without making
much impression on prices. Thailand may produce 4.0 million
tonnes of rubber in 2014, of which around 80 percent is for
exports.
There were no signs the International Rubber Consortium
(IRCo), which represents rubber producers in Thailand, Indonesia
and Malaysia, will intervene to support prices.
($1=32.35 baht)
(Editing by Ed Davies and Anupama Dwivedi)