TOKYO, March 7 Key TOCOM rubber futures fell as much as 4 percent to a two-week low in early trading on Wednesday, hurt by declines in oil and share prices and the yen's rise as renewed worries about Greece hit the market already fretting about China's slower growth target.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for August delivery <0#2JRU:> was changing hands at 323.6 yen, down 9.0 yen or 3 percent, as of 0030GMT. The contract fell as low as 320.4 yen, the lowest since Feb. 20.

* Natural rubber prices in India are likely to fall this week on sluggish demand from tyre makers after they stocked inventories with cheaper imports, dealers said.

MARKET NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent in early trade on Wednesday on fresh concern over slowing global growth after Brazil reported weak growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for debt restructuring.

* Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a shrinking euro zone economy fuelled fears of curbed demand for petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for more talks on its nuclear programme eased concerns about supply disruptions.

* The dollar rose to 80.70 yen, well above a nine-month peak of 81.86 set on Monday.

* DATA EVENTS

The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0030 Australia GDP yy Final Oct 2011

- 1130 India M3 Money Supply

- 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Jan 2012

- 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb

- 1330 U.S. Productivity Q4

- 1330 U.S. Labor costs Q4

- 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly

- 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Jan

- 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Feb 2012

- 2350 Japan GDP revised qq Oct 2011 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Lewis)