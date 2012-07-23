TOKYO, July 23 Key TOCOM rubber futures fell to
a four-week low on Monday, tracking falls in stock markets and
oil and dampened by the yen's advance, with investors concerned
Europe's deepening debt crisis could curb demand for the
material.
Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region to say it
would tap an 18-billion-euro ($22 billion) government programme
to keep its finances afloat. Media reports said half a dozen
governments were ready to follow in the footsteps of Valencia,
which requested financial aid from the government on Friday,
stoking fears that Spain may eventually need a full sovereign
bailout.
The dollar fell below 78 yen to the lowest level
since early June as investors dumped the euro against the yen. A
stronger yen undermines yen-based TOCOM prices even though
dollar-based prices in producing countries remain unchanged.
"Investors are going to be slow to regain their appetite for
the TOCOM market because they are mostly being drawn to the
red-hot rally in grain markets," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general
manager at trading company Nihon Unicom.
U.S. corn and soybeans pared recent gains on Monday but
hovered near record highs marked last week as scorching
temperatures and a relentless drought baked crops in the U.S.
heartland.
Kikukawa said a fall in trading volumes meant high
volatility for rubber prices and the TOCOM market could test a
June trough of 227.8 yen later in the week given the likelihood
of continued strength in the yen.
The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for
December delivery <0#2JRU:> settled down 13.6 yen or 5.5
percent at 231.7 yen per kg.
The benchmark contract fell as low as 231.4 yen, the lowest
since June 25.
The most-active rubber contract on Shanghai rubber exchange
for January delivery closed limit down at 22,810 yuan
per tonne, compared with Friday's 24,005 yuan.
The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM
exchange was last traded at 283.0 U.S. cents per kg,
down 8.9 cents.
In other markets, Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a six-week low, while Brent crude slipped to $105 per barrel
on Monday as fears about the global economy returned to the
forefront.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Lewis)