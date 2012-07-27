(Corrects headline to show 2-1/2 yr low, not 2-1/2 wk)

TOKYO, July 26 Tokyo rubber futures closed slightly firmer on Thursday, supported by light bargain-hunting after demand concerns pulled prices down to a 2-1/2 year low earlier this week.

Investors stayed mostly on the sidelines, however, with oil and stock markets providing few clues for a clear direction given low visibility over new European measures to contain the euro zone's debt woes.

"Share prices in Tokyo merely pared their recent losses and crude oil prices didn't move so much, so we didn't see much activity in the rubber market," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst at Dot Commodity Inc.

"Oil and stock markets, which are as sensitive as the rubber market is to news on the demand side, seem likely to be unstable as long as worries about Europe remain elevated," he said.

The most active Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for December delivery <0#2JRU:> settled up 0.6 yen at 227.6 yen per kg. The benchmark TOCOM contract fell as low as 222.4 yen on Tuesday, the lowest for any benchmark since Nov. 2, 2009.

Despite some resilience after hitting the 2-1/2 year low, the TOCOM market still looks bearish, with the 200-day moving average suggesting a longer-term downtrend, Yoshida added.

The newly listed contract for January 2013 delivery closed Thursday at 229.6 yen after opening at 230.2 yen.

The January contract is expected to take over the benchmark status on Friday.

In Shanghai, the most-active rubber contract for January delivery closed at 22,210 yuan per tonne, compared with Wednesday's 22,055 yuan.

The front-month August rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange was last traded at 284.4 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.3 cents.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week could also offer market cues after recent disappointing economic data, including Wednesday's home sales figures, with investors hoping for the announcement of more stimulus measures to lift economic growth. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Lewis)