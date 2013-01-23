TOKYO Jan 23 Key TOCOM rubber futures edged
higher on Wednesday after a wobbly start, bucking the yen's jump
against the dollar, as gains on Wall Street overnight and
improving German investor sentiment encouraged investment in
riskier assets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for June
delivery <0#2JRU:> was up 0.4 percent, or 1.1 yen, at
312.4 yen per kg as of 0100GMT.
* The benchmark contract dipped as much as 1.1 percent early
as investors took profit after the Bank of Japan's announcement
on Tuesday to double its inflation target to 2 percent and to
switch to an open-ended commitment to buying assets next year.
* Rubber imports into India in January and February are
likely to fall on year as a sharp drop in local prices in the
past three months is deterring local consumers from overseas
purchases, a senior industry official said on Tuesday.
* For the top stories in rubber market and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Bank and commodity shares led the benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 Index to a fresh five-year closing high on
Tuesday on hopes that the global economy continues to mend.
* The yen held firm on Wednesday, having posted its
biggest-one-day gain in around eight months on the greenback,
while Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.25
percent. The yen hovered around 88.64 yen, up from its
2-1/2 year low of 90.25.
* U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday on Bank of Japan's
plans for asset buying and on supportive investor confidence
data from Germany that bolstered expectations for fuel demand.
DATA EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
- 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
- 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index Nov
- 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan
- 1500 Canada BoC rate decision
- 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)