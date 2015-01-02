Jan 2 China topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms last year, followed by Pakistan and India, while Malaysia and South Korea led the list of decliners. Track the region's performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/faj73w) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/haj73w) Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores: (link.reuters.com/jaj73w) (; Compiled by Shilpa Murthy & Patturaja Murugaboopathy)